Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 496.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 329,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Lemonade stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.