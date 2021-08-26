Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KT were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 64,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

