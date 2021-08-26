Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

