MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $693.01 and last traded at $693.53. Approximately 2,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 936,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $718.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

