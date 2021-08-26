Michael Sinclair Sells 65,124 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $738,451.61.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

