Michael J. Zacka Sells 73,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMCR opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

