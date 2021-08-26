MIB Coin Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $339,684.39 and $11.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,973,011 coins and its circulating supply is 147,671,083 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

