MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.