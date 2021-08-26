Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.87. 1,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 286,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market cap of $965.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

