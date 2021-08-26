Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.40 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

