Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $133.74 and last traded at $133.54, with a volume of 172217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.48.

The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

