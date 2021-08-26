Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 280 ($3.66). HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Mediclinic International stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 303.80 ($3.97). 562,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,816. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

