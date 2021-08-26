Mchain Hits Market Capitalization of $77,097.72 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 53.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $77,097.72 and approximately $28.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005851 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007292 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,218,675 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

