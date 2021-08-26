McAdam LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

