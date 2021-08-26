Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.70. 4,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 754,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAXN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,492,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $570.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

