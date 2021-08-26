Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.22. Matterport shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 2,870 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

