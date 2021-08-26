Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.22. The company has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

