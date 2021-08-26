Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.20 ($2.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -17.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.