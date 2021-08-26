Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MPFRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

