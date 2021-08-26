Manulife Financial (MFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial (TSE: MFC):

8/10/2021 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2021 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00.

8/5/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

7/12/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$38.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$17.58 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

