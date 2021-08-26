Manesh Dadlani Sells 1,211 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 355.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.