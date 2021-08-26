Manesh Dadlani Sells 1,211 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE TPR opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 355.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
