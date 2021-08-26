Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

