Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 3.1%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 132,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,692,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.