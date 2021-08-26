Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

