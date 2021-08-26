Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 692,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

