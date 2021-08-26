Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,925 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 3.5% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,867,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. 7,806,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

