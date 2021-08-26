Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.07.

LUN stock opened at C$10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

