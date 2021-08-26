Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LMGDF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

