Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $93.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 320,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock worth $2,678,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

