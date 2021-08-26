LSV Asset Management Sells 327,307 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327,307 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.22% of PulteGroup worth $314,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,268. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

