LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896,321 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $269,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. 75,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,639. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.