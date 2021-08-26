LSV Asset Management Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $649,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.