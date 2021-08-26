LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $215.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

