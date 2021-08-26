Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,863 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Loews worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 213.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 261.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,257 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 276.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:L opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

