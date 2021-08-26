Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

