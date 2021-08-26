LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Purchases $56,076.36 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LMPX opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
