LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Purchases $56,076.36 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LMPX opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

