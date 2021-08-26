LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $15,650.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 5,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LIVX stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.24.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.