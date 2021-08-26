LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $15,650.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 5,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 116.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,221 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 424.3% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 467,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 157.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.