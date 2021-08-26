Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $522.94 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $522.94 million and $26.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008647 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00025677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002328 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

