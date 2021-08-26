LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $16,254.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.