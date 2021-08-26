Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIND. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $760.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

