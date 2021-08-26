Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LMB stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.