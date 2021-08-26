Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 3.4%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 3,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,302,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

ZEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

