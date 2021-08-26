Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 8,500 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $45,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $26,900.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

