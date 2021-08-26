Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LCUT opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,453 shares of company stock worth $148,380. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 45,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

