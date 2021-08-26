Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRP. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

LON:FRP opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £285.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.28. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.