LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.14.

LHCG traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,390. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

