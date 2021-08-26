LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

