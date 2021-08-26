Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 1,156,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leslie’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 456.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Leslie’s worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

