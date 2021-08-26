Lee Financial Co Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Ecolab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $223.02. The stock had a trading volume of 560,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,841. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.25. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

