Lee Financial Co Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock remained flat at $$120.40 during trading on Thursday. 5,025,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

